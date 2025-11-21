Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Eugene Vindman of Virginia held a press conference Friday—along with murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi's widow, Hanan Elatr Khashoggi—regarding Vindman’s demand that a 2019 phone call transcript between President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman be released.

Raskin did not hold back in criticizing Trump’s close ties to the authoritarian leader.

Raskin: This has been a week of absolute disgrace and shame in the nation's capital as Donald Trump honored and embraced his business partner, the homicidal Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. And we have seen, even in this degraded administration, a week of absolute moral and ethical collapse. When an American reporter posed the question about what would be done with respect to the vicious assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, Donald Trump reprimanded her for her insubordination as if she were a member of the U.S. armed forces, and then proceeded to say, as Mrs. Khashoggi said, that her late husband was “controversial.” There were people who “didn't like” him. And then, with respect to the assassination, he said—shamefully and scandalously—“things happen.” “Things happen.” Let that sink in for a second.

Related | White House unloads on ABC News after reporter made Trump squirm