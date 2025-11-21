No government institution is too big or too small for the Trump administration to try to destroy, use as a perk for loyalists, or both.

Witness the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Long a shining example of public-private support for the arts, the yearly Kennedy Center Honors showcases artists who have dedicated themselves to making our lives a little better.

But then came President Donald Trump’s second term, when he installed Ric Grenell as the head of the Kennedy Center. Though Grenell clearly hates the job, he seems resigned to making the best of a bad lot, and what better way to do that than by turning the Kennedy Center into a cut-rate event venue for conservatives and cronies, a way to dispense favors to the favored?

Take the American Conservative Union Foundation, a string of random nouns masquerading as a name for the group that puts on the infamous Conservative Political Action Conference. The group needed somewhere to stage a whiny event about “ending Christian persecution” because apparently having the entire U.S. government dedicate itself to persecuting non-Christians wasn’t enough.

Grenell to the rescue!

Renting a stage at the Kennedy Center is supposed to run about $42,000, but Grenell comped them, dropping the price to $20,007. Grenell made sure the organization didn’t have to pay the fees normies have to pay when they rent a stage, such as lighting, audio, and broadcast costs.

Ric Grenell, head of the Kennedy Center.

That’s nothing compared with Grenell’s giveaway to FIFA. After Trump said the Kennedy Center would host the 2026 World Cup draw in early December, it opened up a whole new world of opportunities to use public resources as a giveaway to private interests. In advance of the draw, FIFA will be allowed to use much of the Kennedy Center for free. Twenty-four hours a day. For nearly three weeks.

In the holiday season.

Holiday performances were either moved to new locations, canceled, or rescheduled. Well, it isn’t as if the holidays are a big season for performances, right?

Taking over the center for the holidays shouldn’t have happened in the first place, but if it had to, it should have run FIFA about $5 million, but they got it for the low, low price of free. As part of that giveaway, the center—well, most likely us, the taxpayers—ate an estimated $2.7 million in rescheduling costs and lost revenue.

And under Grenell’s careful stewardship, the Kennedy Center doesn’t seem like it’ll cover any of that loss with ticket revenue since ticket sales have tanked under Trump. Performers are fleeing as well, which MAGA types seem to be furious about, but why? Were they really going to flock to see “Hamilton”?

And this year’s honors recipients will be fire. You’ve probably been waiting your whole life for Michael Crawford and KISS to get their flowers.

You know what? Go ahead and rename it after Trump, as he so clearly wants. This place is starting to suck.