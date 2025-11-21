A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump targeted them for execution. They're not backing down.

If seditious behavior is “punishable by DEATH,” then boy do we have some bad news for the president …

Why is the CDC rewriting vaccine science now?

When science goes against Trump’s conspiracies, it must be rewritten!

Juiceless JD tries a Trump move, falls on his face

What a pathetic little weenie.

Cartoon: This little piggy took its hush money all the way home

Imagine how Trump treats women when there aren’t any witnesses.

How the Epstein files sparked a power struggle in the House

The House speaker’s instinct is the same one animating Trump: When rules stop working for you, change them.

China conned Trump again—because he’s that gullible

Predictably, the World’s Dumbest Man has been duped yet again.

Even most Republicans oppose Trump’s threat to kill Democrats

Turns out most Americans aren't cool with death threats and blatant sexism.

Democrat blasts Trump for honoring 'homicidal crown prince'

“We have seen, even in this degraded administration, a week of absolute moral and ethical collapse.”

