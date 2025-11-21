Midterm elections are almost always rough on the party in power, and that’s why President Donald Trump has been aggressively pushing GOP-led states to redraw their House maps. He wants to build a structural advantage big enough to blunt the historically predictable backlash.

But the serious money pouring into the Dec. 2 special election in Tennessee’s 7th District suggests that redistricting alone won’t spare Republicans from political pain next year. Last year, Trump won 60% of the district’s vote. A district that conservative shouldn’t require attention, let alone panic-level spending. Yet Republicans are treating it like a battleground.

The contest between Republican Matt Van Epps and Democrat Aftyn Behn has triggered a flood of GOP resources. The Trump-aligned MAGA Inc. super PAC has poured in more than a million dollars. The Club for Growth and other conservative PACs have joined the effort. Altogether, over $3.3 million has so far been spent to support Van Epps or oppose Behn.

On the other side of the race, pro-Behn spending was just shy of $1 million themselves—until now.

On Friday, the House Majority PAC, the main super PAC supporting House Democrats, announced it would drop another million into the race, saying it wants to expand the map.

Republican congressional candidate Matt Van Epps casts his ballot in the special election for Tennessee’s 7th District, on Nov. 12.

“As Democrats have racked up wins by running on affordability and lowering costs—our momentum continues to build. No Republican-held seat is safe, and HMP will do whatever it takes to win the House in 2026,” said CJ Warnke, a spokesperson for the PAC.

This level of spending—on either side—almost surely wouldn’t be happening without internal data suggesting this supposedly safe seat isn’t so safe after all.

It’s rare for a race with no bearing on House control to carry this much weight, but this one does.

The stakes for the GOP are obvious. If Van Epps cruises, Republicans can continue their push to engineer more favorable maps in red states. But if the margin is especially tight, anxiety will spike—not just about this race, but about the structural integrity of every Republican-skewed House map. A close result would send a clear message that even the party’s deepest-red districts are not safe harbor.

Indeed, to carve out new GOP-friendly seats in states like South Carolina or Florida requires diluting the districts Republicans currently hold. And if even the safest seats start to wobble, no incumbent will volunteer to give up reliable voters just to squeeze out another theoretically winnable district somewhere else. A shaky TN-07 becomes an argument against the very redistricting strategy Trump has made central to his midterm plan.

And if Behn somehow pulls off the impossible upset, Trump effectively enters lame-duck status before his first year is finished.

If you’re looking to give Behn a boost, this is an excellent time to do it.