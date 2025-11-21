President Donald Trump left thousands of air traffic controllers and technicians off the bonus list during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, union officials told Axios.

According to the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, only 776—roughly 7% of the 11,000 controllers and technicians who worked through the 43-day GOP shutdown—will receive a $10,000 “perfect attendance” award. The rest, despite enduring unpaid work, threats from federal officials, and punishing schedules, get nothing.

The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union said that all of its members should have been recognized.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

“It took many hands to ensure that not one delay during the historic 43-day shutdown was attributed to equipment or system failures,” the union said in a statement.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy framed the bonus on X as a Santa moment, apparently overlooking that most workers would receive no gift.

“Santa’s coming to town a little early,” he wrote. “God bless the patriots of our skies!”

In a statement issued Thursday, Duffy added, “These patriotic men and women never missed a beat and kept the flying public safe throughout the shutdown. This award is an acknowledgement of their dedication and a heartfelt appreciation for going above and beyond in service to the nation.”

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the 776 employees who “will receive a $10,000 award for their patriotic work to ensure the safety of the skies” will have their payments disbursed no later than Dec. 9.

For the thousands who won’t see a dime, the omission lands hard. Many were forced to take second jobs to make ends meet. As the Washington Post reported, during the 2018 to 2019 shutdown, unpaid air controllers drove for Uber and Lyft, waited tables, and worked other side hustles. This year, Reuters reported that some delivered food for DoorDash, drove for Uber, shopped for Instacart, or even called in sick because they couldn’t afford child care.

Trump had previously scolded controllers who missed work, writing on Truth Social that they “must get back to work, NOW!!!”

“Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially ‘docked,’” he added. “You will be quickly replaced by true Patriots, who will do a better job on the Brand New State of the Art Equipment, the best in the World, that we are in the process of ordering. The last ‘Administration’ wasted Billions of Dollars trying to fix antiquated ‘junk.’”

A cartoon by Jack Ohman.

The union said it is “concerned that thousands” of workers “who consistently reported for duty … were excluded from this recognition,” even as it acknowledged the small group that did receive bonuses.

Democrats also questioned the exclusions.

“For the Trump administration to not give a bonus to every single one of these hardworking women and men is wrong; they all deserve a bonus and back pay,” Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington, a ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, told The Associated Press.

The FAA has long struggled with a shortage of controllers, which was exacerbated by the shutdown. Duffy has been working to increase hiring and streamline training to address the staffing gap over the next several years.

Since the shutdown ended, staffing has improved, and airlines were allowed to resume normal operations this week. But leaving thousands off the bonus list risks inflaming morale in a profession where folks are already stretched thin.

And with many controllers routinely working 10-hour shifts, this is likely to only deepen frustration.