GOP Rep. Maria Salazar of Florida defended the House's vote to approve a resolution condemning the "horrors of socialism” during an appearance on Fox News Friday, saying that the timing of the vote—just hours before President Donald Trump’s meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani—exemplified the GOP’s moral superiority.
Salazar: They don't have the moral high ground. The conservatives, the GOP, is also a morally sound party. The problem with the Dems is that they have been infiltrated, and I understand that [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries cannot recognize it. But the Democratic Party has been infiltrated by an ideology that is completely foreign to the American values, the Judeo-Christian values.