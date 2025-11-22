After months of delays, the long-promised Epstein files are finally set to be released—and President Donald Trump and the GOP are acting like their pants have set their hair on fire.

And it’s all on video!

Epstein survivor calls Trump a 'national embarrassment'

A group of women who say they were abused by the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein spoke out ahead of a vote on a bill to release the files. And Jena-Lisa Jones, a survivor who met Epstein when she was 14 years old, had harsh words for Trump.

Why Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying to rebrand as Trump turns on her

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has long styled herself as Capitol Hill’s reigning chaos agent, thriving on provocation and unflinching loyalty to Trump. Now she’s trying to sell a very different version of herself.

‘Been dead for years’: GOP lawmaker says no one cares about Epstein

GOP Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri appeared on Newsmax, and got squirmy when asked about Epstein’s recently released emails.

Army veteran schools Fox News host on Trump's military overreach

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado appeared on Fox News to defend a video he and other veterans released urging the military to uphold the law and refuse any illegal orders that might be issued by Trump. And he brought receipts.

Nancy Mace wins the prize for most bonkers take on Trump and Epstein

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina took time away from melting down at airports to do an interview on Newsmax, where she tried to spin Epstein’s recently released emails as somehow good for Trump, while pushing an unverified claim that he personally intervened in a health care crisis.

Watch this Democrat tear Trump team apart for dubious stock trading

During a briefing by a bipartisan group of lawmakers pushing to ban congressional stock trading, Democratic Rep. Norma Torres of California highlighted Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s sketchy stock trades made shortly before Trump announced his disastrous “Liberation Day” tariffs.

‘Don’t give up the ship’: Democrat stands up to Trump’s death threats

Crow released another video, this time responding to Trump’s death threats against Democratic lawmakers.

For more video content, check out Daily Kos on YouTube.