Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins boasted on Monday that the Trump administration was lowering costs and inflation, only for conservative CNBC host Joe Kernen to note that the figures were simply back to where they stood when Donald Trump took office in January.

Kernen: That was about where it was when Biden left, though.

Rollins: Well, that's right, but it’s continuing to come down. We've seen food prices come down. The average Thanksgiving meal is down about 5% now. Turkey's down 17%. Dinner rolls are down 22%. So we have some really good numbers there.