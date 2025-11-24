Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland was asked by CNN host Pamela Brown on Monday whether Democrats were losing the “moral high ground on the Epstein issue” by voting against the GOP’s failed effort to censure of Democratic Del. Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
But Raskin reminded Brown of the actual purpose behind releasing the Epstein files.
Raskin: We've been demanding a complete release of the file. And now they wanted to discipline her, censure her, because she engaged in that text exchange with a convicted criminal. Of course, our Republican colleagues engage in text exchanges all the time with Donald Trump, who has 34 felony criminal offenses to his name. So I don't know exactly what she's being charged with there.
My point was simply [that] she had not violated the Constitution, she had not violated federal law, and she had not violated, to my knowledge, any rule of the House of Representatives. So, you know, look, we're not afraid of anything that's in the Epstein files, and we want to see justice done for the survivors. That's what this is about. We want to see the truth come out.