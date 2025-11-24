A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

DOGE is put out of its misery

Good riddance.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's departure is a canary in a coal mine for MAGA

The GOP’s majority is so narrow that a few more surprise resignations could flip the House to Democrats.

Trump threatened him with death. Now the Pentagon will probe him.

“I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies.”

House Democrat calls BS on CNN's Epstein whataboutism

“We're not afraid of anything that's in the Epstein files.”

Jasmine Crockett’s big decision

By Thanksgiving, she’ll decide whether to seek another term—or jump into the Senate race.

Cartoon: Why stop there?

First goes the East Wing, now the West Wing …

Trump's 'Golden Dome' missile defense plan is nothing but fool's gold

It seems to have stalled out at the “concept of a plan” phase.

Inept MAGA influencer keeps failing upward

One thing’s for sure: The right has no shortage of chuckleheads.

