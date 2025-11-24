Just days after boasting that the GOP is “morally sound,” Rep. Maria Salazar of Florida was surprisingly candid about President Donald Trump’s possible intentions for Venezuela after months of boat bombings—despite Americans’ broad opposition.
Salazar: [Venezuelan President Nicolás] Maduro is not Fidel Castro. Maduro is not a brave boy. So now that he has understood that he is on that very nefarious list of the terrorist organization, that the airspace above Venezuela has been closed off and the commercial airlines from the United States are not flying, he's understanding that we're about to go in.
He understands that he has been our enemy for the last 25 years. Venezuela—for those Americans who do not understand why we need to go in—basically for three reasons … Venezuela, for the American oil companies, will be a field day because it will be more than $1 trillion in economic activity.
