FBI Director Kash Patel and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have been excelling at using taxpayer dollars to fund their elaborate travel plans.

The two were spotted over the weekend chumming it up with celebrities at the Formula 1 race in Las Vegas. But, don’t worry—they weren’t wasting your taxpayer dollars for nothing. According to Patel, they were promoting public safety at large sporting events.

A screenshot of FBI Director Kash Patel’s X post about his trip to the Formula 1 race in Las Vegas.

It’s unclear if Patel and Noem traveled to the event together or if they flew in separate jets. But it is widely known that Noem has two new jets—which set taxpayers back nearly $200 million—to pick from.

FBI Director Kash Patel pumps his arms as his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, stands in the background.

And Patel has his own track record of jet-setting around the country on the taxpayers’ dime.

During the government shutdown, Patel flew to a wrestling event at Pennsylvania State University to see his country star-wannabe girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, perform. Weeks later, he also used his FBI seniority to order a SWAT team to protect Wilkins. Patel has also used his government jet to fly to Wilkins’ home in Nashville.

But the biggest head scratcher of all is when he’s used his jet just to go to work.

In an administration that rallied so hard to get federal workers back to work during the shutdown, the FBI director sure has enjoyed a lavish lifestyle—jetting between his office in Washington, his home in Las Vegas, and his girlfriend in Nashville.

All of which, if you haven’t caught on by now, he does on your dime.