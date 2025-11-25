President Donald Trump is losing America, as his inability to focus on affordability is fueling his continued downward slide in the polls.

As Americans clamor for relief from high prices, Trump would rather pressure Hollywood to make movies he likes. And when he does focus on affordability? Well, it’s to brag about how prices are about to go up.

“Despite the massive amount of money being made by the United States of America, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, as a direct result of Tariffs being charged to other countries, the full benefit of the Tariffs has not yet been calculated in that many of the buyers of goods and products, in order to avoid paying the Tariffs in the short term, ‘STOCK UP’ by purchasing far more inventory than they can use,” he posted on his Truth Social. “That heavy inventory purchase is now, however, wearing thin, and soon Tariffs will be paid on everything they apply to, without avoidance, and the amounts payable to the USA will SKYROCKET, over and above the already historic levels of dollars received. These payments will be RECORD SETTING, and put our Nation on a new and unprecedented course.”

“Hungry hungry hypocrite” by Tim Campbell

He isn’t warning that prices will rise. He’s bragging about it, celebrating the higher costs as a sign of “record-setting” tariff revenue.

That “unprecedented course” is one of even higher inflation, because when the cost of business goes up, that increase gets passed to the consumer. His post is especially revealing given Republicans’ insistence that inflationary fears around Trump’s tariffs were exaggerated because inflation softened this year. Trump is now claiming those softer numbers weren’t real—that the true economic hit was merely delayed by inventory hoarding.

It’s a stunning position for a president to take. At a moment when families are desperate for relief, Trump is openly cheering on the very price hikes people are struggling with.

The inflationary effect of tariffs is so unavoidable that Trump was forced to cut tariffs on 200 food products, including beef and coffee, in an effort to slow rising grocery bills after the GOP’s wipeout in this year’s off-year elections.

But consumers shouldn’t expect prices to fall anytime soon. Retailers are still working through food stocks purchased under the higher tariff regime, so the recent reductions will take time to filter through. And that’s before factoring in additional cost pressures like aluminum tariffs, which raise the price of canned goods, and Trump’s mass-deportation agenda, which threatens to drive up labor costs across the agricultural sector.

This is the economic reality Trump has created, yet he is still casting himself as a victim of anyone who questions his tariff authority. “We are already the ‘hottest’ Country anywhere in the World, but this Tariff POWER will bring America National Security and Wealth the likes of which has never been seen before,” he wrote, before accusing opponents of “serving hostile foreign interests.”

He closed by pressuring the Supreme Court to uphold his sweeping tariff powers, calling the case “urgent and time sensitive” so he can continue to “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Related |If Trump can’t do tariffs, we will lose a squidzillion dollars

Threatening the Supreme Court with accusations of disloyalty is a remarkable move from a man whose economic agenda now depends on that very court. His own policies are driving up prices, he is openly predicting more inflation, and the only institution that can limit the damage is the same one he’s trying to browbeat into submission.

Trump’s economic message now boils down to demanding credit for higher prices and attacking anyone who stands in his way.