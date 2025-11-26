It was recently revealed that Larry Summers joked about women having lower IQs in an email to Jeffrey Epstein. I find Summers' narrow fixation on biological determinism fascinating because it's emblematic of the pseudoscience posing as "hard truth" at the center of the current reactionary moment. The above cartoon is actually from 2005 — I made a couple updates and colored the strip, which only existed in black and white.

