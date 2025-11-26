Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy groaned to reporters Monday about the “degradation in civility” at airports, urging people to dress “with some respect” as they travel for the holidays.

“I would encourage people to maybe dress a little better, which encourages us to maybe behave a little better,” he said. “Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport.”

Duffy has dedicated himself to bringing airports back to the “Golden Age of Travel,” encouraging travelers to “dress up to go to the airport.”

Travelers wait in long security lines at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Nov. 3.

And while Duffy is focused on what passengers are wearing, federal officials last week withdrew a Biden-era proposal to reimburse travelers for massive delays.

Previously, the proposal required customers to be paid up to $525 for carrier-caused domestic flight delays between three and nine hours. For delays longer than nine hours, repayment would be between $750 and $775. It also required airlines to pay for related expenses, like lodging and food.

Naturally, this is widely opposed by airline corporations. And according to Duffy, degrading airport conditions has more to do with the traveler than any inhospitable travel conditions perpetuated by airlines or airports themselves.

But, shockingly, the dress code isn’t the biggest problem plaguing travelers right now. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump fired hundreds of air traffic controllers, despite a deadly crash occurring just weeks before.

Soon after, the Newark Liberty International Airport experienced a catastrophe with several dangerous radar outages. But while the airport dealt with massive delays as a result, Duffy conveniently had his wife’s flight rerouted to a different location.

Similarly, during the government shutdown, Duffy cut flight capacity by up to 10% at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports. And as punishment to those who took any time off during the shutdown, Duffy gave bonuses to just 7% of the air traffic controllers and technicians who worked without pay for the entire 43-day shutdown.

So, yes, traveling for the holidays is about to be a hellish nightmare. But, thanks to Duffy, at least you’ll look mighty spiffy while doing it.