House Speaker Mike Johnson has built his career out of shamelessly protecting President Donald Trump’s authoritarian takeover, all while frequently claiming to be the least informed public servant in the history of the world.

And it has all been captured on video.

Watch House speaker fumble question on Epstein cover-up

When asked whether his weeks-long delay in swearing in Democrat Adelita Grijalva, who won a special election for Arizona's 7th District, was related to concerns about a forced vote to release the Epstein files, Johnson sounded like a man caught in a bear trap.

House erupts after GOP speaker requests prayer for Charlie Kirk

A yelling match broke out in the House chamber after Johnson requested a prayer on behalf of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk after he was killed on Sept. 10.

Watch Mike Johnson try to show he’s totally not scared of the Epstein files

Johnson seemed rather anxious to defend his decision to block any votes related to the Epstein files before the chamber departed for its summer break.

House speaker says Trump's violent rhetoric really isn't so bad

Johnson stammered through one of his many deflections when he was asked about Trump’s history of abusive and dehumanizing rhetoric.

Not 'fair' to quote Trump, says House speaker

Johnson appeared on ABC News, and was asked by host George Stephanopoulos about Trump’s fascistic remarks to military leaders—and things went sideways fast.

Mike Johnson fails Fox News’ softball question about health care

The speaker appeared on Fox News, where he tried—and failed—to reassure voters about the GOP’s government shutdown.

The GOP's Nazi problem has the House speaker flustered

During one of his daily government shutdown press conferences, Johnson was asked about the leaked racist group chat among Young Republicans and whether the GOP condones these Nazi assholes.

GOP's new health care 'fix' sure sounds familiar

Johnson suggested that the "ideas" Republicans are kicking around for how to make health insurance more affordable is basically just the Obamacare repeal plan that the GOP tried and failed to pass during Trump’s first term in 2017.

GOP lying its ass off about 'No Kings' protests

After spending weeks blaming Democrats' rhetoric for the murder of Kirk, GOP leaders began spouting their own dangerous rhetoric against thousands of people who planned to protest against Trump—and Johnson was no exception.

