Enjoy these cartoons from Thanksgivings past. And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.

The Turkey, by Nick Anderson

Originally published Nov. 28, 2024.

The first immigrants, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published Nov. 28, 2024.

What a turkey, by Clay Jones

Originally published Nov. 26, 2024.

Turkey Day, by Nick Anderson

Originally published Nov. 27, 2023.

Final turkey destination, by Clay Jones

Originally published Nov. 23, 2023.

Thankful, by Keef Knight

Originally published Nov. 21, 2023.

No thanks, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published Nov. 28, 2024.

Let us give thanks, by Clay Bennett

Originally published Dec. 1, 2024.

We are especially thankful that beloved cartoonist Clay Jones is slowly recovering from his recent stroke. If you are so inclined, you can contribute to his GoFundMe: Help cartoonist Clay Jones recover from a stroke.