Enjoy these cartoons from Thanksgivings past. And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.
The Turkey, by Nick Anderson
Originally published Nov. 28, 2024.
The first immigrants, by Mike Luckovich
Originally published Nov. 28, 2024.
What a turkey, by Clay Jones
Originally published Nov. 26, 2024.
Turkey Day, by Nick Anderson
Originally published Nov. 27, 2023.
Final turkey destination, by Clay Jones
Originally published Nov. 23, 2023.
Thankful, by Keef Knight
Originally published Nov. 21, 2023.
No thanks, by Mike Luckovich
Originally published Nov. 28, 2024.
Let us give thanks, by Clay Bennett
Originally published Dec. 1, 2024.
We are especially thankful that beloved cartoonist Clay Jones is slowly recovering from his recent stroke. If you are so inclined, you can contribute to his GoFundMe: Help cartoonist Clay Jones recover from a stroke.