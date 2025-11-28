Since stepping back into office, President Donald Trump has somehow been even more ludicrous than the first time around. And if there’s one thing he’s proven to the world, it’s that there’s no low he won’t sink to.

And it’s all caught on video!

Trump inauguration gives serious WTF vibes

When Trump was sworn in, nothing was normal. Here are just a few of the strange things that happened as Trump took the oath of office.

Zelenskyy shows true leadership as Trump implodes in Oval Office meltdown

Trump and Vice President JD Vance teamed up to embarrass the United States and derail any meaningful efforts toward a peace deal in Russia’s war on Ukraine by publicly berating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump insists he is smart after spending weekend showing he is not

After yet another weekend filled with incoherent rants, Trump declared that he is very smart and definitely does not have dementia.

Watch Trump pout over Wall Street's funny take on his 'chicken' dance

Trump went on quite the emotional journey after a reporter informed him that the financial community has coined a new term for dealing with his chaotic tariff threats: TACO, which stands for Trump Always Chickens Out.

Trump's detachment from reality made clear during disastrous town hall

Trump claimed during a televised town hall that he couldn’t think of a single mistake he has made during his first 100 days in office, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Trump proves yet again he gives the world's weirdest handshakes

Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron to do a dance around his administration’s abandonment of our European allies, specifically regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It was also another chance to watch Trump engage in one of his patented awkward handshakes with Macron.

'I don't want to embarrass you': CBS buries damning Trump clip

In his interview with “60 Minutes,” Trump gloated about CBS’ bribe and praised the news division’s new right-wing leader—but the network did not air these comments during its telecast.

Here's some crazy sh-t Trump says that the White House is now hiding

The White House has scrubbed its website of transcripts from Trump’s speeches and appearances—hiding his lies, unhinged comments, and even moments when world leaders have rebuked his statements.

Watch Trump being creepy—and dumb—again

Trump can’t seem to get enough of Africa—or at least its “beautiful” reporters.

Hot mic catches Trump's take on Putin

Trump was caught on a hot mic, seemingly boasting about his bromance with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Check out Trump’s idiotic take on the Declaration of Independence

Trump’s bizarre interview with ABC News’ Terry Moran included a tour of the Oval Office, where he proudly displays some of America’s most precious historical documents, including a copy of the Declaration of Independence.

Trump claps giddily for Putin

Trump and Putin met in Alaska to address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But Trump’s giddy reaction as Putin approached him on the tarmac felt anything but presidential.

Trump can't stop bragging that he 'invaded' California

Trump boasted yet again that he “invaded” California in order to turn on its magic water faucet, solving its wildfire problems.

For more video content, check out Daily Kos on YouTube.