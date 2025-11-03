In his interview with “60 Minutes” that aired on Sunday, President Donald Trump gloated over CBS’ decision to bribe him and praised the news division’s new right-wing leader—but the network did not air these comments during their telecast.

Trump was interviewed by CBS correspondent Norah O’Donnell, and he made an explicit reference to CBS parent Paramount’s decision to pay him off for a frivolous lawsuit right before his administration approved Paramount’s merger with Skydance.

“Actually, ‘60 Minutes’ paid me a lot of money, and you don’t have to put this on, because I don’t want to embarrass you, and I’m sure you’re not,” Trump said.

He was right. The comments about the payoff did not make the program’s televised edit, but CBS posted them online later, along with the rest of the interview. Ironically, the payout to Trump was based on his complaint that edits to an interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 amounted to election interference.

Legal experts say Trump’s suit was without merit, but CBS chose not to defend its own journalism, instead pursuing a cozier relationship with Trump amid its parent company’s major merger. Congressional Democrats recently launched an investigation into the matter, suggesting the payoff was “an offer of payment and benefits to a government official designed to achieve a specific outcome from the government—in other words, a bribe.”

In other comments that CBS also chose not to air, Trump praised the network’s newly appointed editor-in-chief Bari Weiss as “a great person.” Weiss is a conservative columnist who most recently led The Free Press, a right-leaning media outlet, and who has begun to shift CBS’ news operation further to the right.

Despite CBS’ refusal to air Trump’s damning commentary in the main “60 Minutes” broadcast, a segment of the interview that CBS did include nevertheless managed to raise new concerns about Trump’s presidency.

Asked about his pardon of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, Trump said, “I don’t know who he is.” Asked about Zhao’s apparent role in boosting a crypto coin benefitting the Trump family, he responded, “I know nothing about it, because I’m too busy doing the other thing.”

For years, Trump has argued that former President Joe Biden was unfit for office based on claims he was mentally unstable. And yet Trump has been accused of mental instability by several prominent political figures, like California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

By paying off Trump and then burying damning comments from him, CBS continues to demonstrate that it is a compromised media organization. The network continues to lurch to the right.

Trump has much of the mainstream media now in his corner, and he continues to assert his control and dominance of them in service of his agenda. CBS is just the most prominent part of a growing and disturbing trend.