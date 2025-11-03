President Donald Trump's approval rating sunk to a second-term low on Monday, amid his refusals to address the country's high cost of living while he lives lavishly on the taxpayer dime.

Trump's average approval rating now stands at 42.9%, according to election analyst Nate Silver, the lowest since he retook office in January. Trump's disapproval rating is also at a second-term high, with an average of 54.6% of the public opposing the job he's doing as president.

x Datawrapper Content

Individual surveys from high-quality pollsters bear more bad news for Trump.

A CNN/SSRS poll released Monday found that just 37% of U.S. adults approve of the job he’s doing in office, while a whopping 63% disapprove. That puts Trump's net approval rating at a staggering 26 points underwater, a 10-point drop since July, when CNN/SSRS conducted its previous poll.

In fact, according to CNN’s data, Trump's disapproval rating is now the highest it's ever been, surpassing the 62% disapproval he clocked after he fomented the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

It’s obvious why Americans are unhappy with Trump.

Trump’s lawless immigration goons are stoking unrest in cities across the country. He’s starving the poor as leverage to try to end the government shutdown—a shutdown that Americans blame him and the GOP for. And as costs continue to rise for Americans, Trump is instead focused on levying nonsensical tariffs on consumers. And all of this is happening while he renovates the White House to be able to host even more of his billionaire buddies.

Trump's sinking approval rating likely spells doom for Republicans in a trio of crucial elections taking place on Tuesday. Republicans are trying to win the New Jersey gubernatorial election, defend their hold on Virginia's governorship, and defeat a ballot measure in California that, if successful, will allow Democrats to cancel out some of the GOP's corrupt gerrymandering in other states.

So far, polling shows Democrats on track to win all three of those elections—with Virginia and California showing Democrats likely to outperform Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential margins in those states.

x Datawrapper Content

"Dems are the precipice of delivering a yuge electoral blow to Trump," CNN polling analyst Harry Enten wrote in a post on X. "They lead in NJ-GOV (only close one), VA-GOV, & NYC Mayor. Trump's way underwater in all 3 places (like he is nationally) & is drag. Historically, a sweep of NYC-NJ-VA means Dems win the House the next year."

In fact, new polling shows Democrats are expanding their lead on the congressional generic ballot—which measures the party voters want to see control Congress after the next election.

A new poll for NBC News, conducted by Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies, found Democrats with an 8-percentage-point lead on the generic ballot, a massive swing from March, when Democrats had just a 1-point lead.

Turns out, excusing Trump's corrupt actions is not a recipe for success.