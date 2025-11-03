On Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson attempted to justify the GOP’s refusal to end the Senate filibuster to pass their continuing resolution, despite the party's control of Congress.

“What would the Democrats do if they had no filibuster impediment? No speed bump at all? They've already told us: They would pack the Supreme Court. You'd go from nine to 13, or 15, or 17, or however many liberals they can pack on the court,” he said. “You would have D.C. and Puerto Rico be made into states, which would give four additional Democrat senators there in the count and make us a permanent minority.”

Johnson continued, painting an ultra-conservative nightmare scenario of majority rule.

“You would see massive restriction of the Second Amendment. You'd see them federalize elections so they could take over and manipulate things in the red states,” he said. “I mean, there's a lot of abuses that could come.”