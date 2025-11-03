Rep. Nancy Mace appeared on Fox Business Monday, where she was asked about a recent meltdown at Charleston International Airport in South Carolina over a delayed security escort.

“Yes, I did have an interaction on Thursday,” Mace said. “I want to be very clear here. We saw last year two assassination attempts on President Trump. Just a few weeks ago we all witnessed Charlie Kirk was assassinated right before our eyes in public. We've seen that Steve Scalise years ago was shot, what, four or five times. In the political environment we have today, there’s no room for error when it comes to security.”

According to Charleston police, Mace loudly berated police officers and repeatedly called them “fucking incompetent” when she arrived later than scheduled and in a different vehicle than promised, causing a delay in them escorting her to her flight.

“Any other person in the airport acting and talking the way she did, our department would have been dispatch and we would have addressed the behavior,” one officer wrote in the incident report.

The South Carolina lawmaker told Fox Business that she has only ever had problems “at this particular airport and no other,” claiming that her children and employees have also had security issues at Charleston International.

Related | Ex-staffer calls bigoted Nancy Mace 'full of sh-t' for attack claim

Of course, Mace is not known for reliable accounts of events related to safety, and she has a history of acting unhinged in public.