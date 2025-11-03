California Gov. Gavin Newsom took aim at President Donald Trump during a rally for Proposition 50 Monday, marking a key moment in Democrats’ pushback against GOP gerrymandering.

“Donald Trump is nothing more than weakness masquerading as strength,” he said. “Why else do you need to make a phone call to [Texas Gov.] Greg Abbott in the middle of a midterm redistricting? Unless you're weak?”

Newsom continued, “As you saw today, Donald Trump one-upped himself—a historic president. Historically unpopular president. The most unpopular since his first term.”

He then went on to say that beneath all of Trump’s bluster lies an awareness of how deeply unpopular he is, which is why he’s demanded Republicans rig their elections.

“They did not expect California. They did not expect all of you. They thought we were going to write an op-ed, have a candlelight vigil, maybe do a rally,” Newsom said. “They poked the bear, and the bear is poking back, and we're going to get out there and win and send a powerful message not only to the people of the state of California but the people all over the United States of America.”