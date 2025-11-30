Since stepping into the role of White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has revealed herself to be shameless enough to earn the moniker of “propaganda princess.” No matter the Trump administration’s erratic, absurd, and authoritarian moves, Leavitt is there, ready to lie and yell at reporters for daring to seek the truth.

And so much of it has been caught on video.

In August, always ready to get rude, Leavitt couldn’t handle a straightforward question about President Donald Trump’s talk with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

In February, Leavitt tried to reassure Fox News’ elderly viewers that Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency havoc would not harm their Social Security benefits. She failed.

In June, Leavitt was forced to clarify Trump’s unhinged threats of “heavy force” against protesters who showed up at his birthday parade.

In October, Leavitt dismissed concerns about the working-class appeal of Democrat Zohran Mamdani, who is now the mayor-elect of New York City. How’d she do that? By characterizing Democratic voters as terrorists, of course.

In August, as the Trump administration tried to sort out its lies about crime in D.C., Leavitt accidentally let the truth slip out.

In September, Leavitt couldn’t convincingly explain the supposed Democratic "hoax" surrounding the Epstein files.

In an October appearance on Fox News, Leavitt used some mob-style extortion tactics as the Trump administration sought to secure Democratic votes to fund the government.

Also in October, Leavitt barely made an effort to spin the Trump administration’s crypto corruption.

In March, the Trump administration faced its first major scandal when some of its top officials accidentally leaked war plans to a journalist. But rather than admit those officials made a mistake, Leavitt honed in on the real person at fault: the reporter to whom the officials leaked those war plans.

In September, Leavitt tied herself up into knots as she tried to spin another weekend that Trump spent pushing the nation further into authoritarianism.

Speaking of authoritarianism, in October, Leavitt was more than happy to announce that the military was invading Portland, Oregon.

