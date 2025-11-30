President Donald Trump is attached at the hip to Fox News, the right-wing propaganda network. The relationship goes back more than a decade, when Fox held a regular commentary slot open for Trump to promote the racist birther conspiracy about then-President Barack Obama.

In that time, Fox has been a ceaseless promoter of Trump, his ideas, and his rhetoric while serving as a weapon to attack his enemies and the truth. Fox’s devotion to Trump runs so deep that the network paid out nearly $800 million because it pushed his lies about winning the 2020 presidential election.

Trump and Fox may have the occasional public disagreement, but at the end of the day, they are unified. The past year has seen Trump back in the White House—and Fox News was with him every step of the way.

Here are the 29 most cringe-inducing moments of Fox working in service of Trump in 2025.

1. Praised Trump for his lack of inauguration diversity

Fox’s Jesse Watters apparently has had enough of past inauguration ceremonies that looked like America—you know, diverse. In January, he praised the choice of singer Carrie Underwood to sing “America the Beautiful,” remarking, “I'm just happy Carrie Underwood is performing. When a straight, blonde female is singing at the inauguration, I think we're back. I think we're definitely back.”

2. Promoted a ridiculous list of Trump “accomplishments”

A hundred days into Trump’s second term, the results were underwhelming. Trump had taken a battering ram to multiple agencies and imposed tariffs that were increasing costs, but he had accomplished few of his campaign promises, so Fox made up a list of weak wins and inflated their significance.

The network hailed Trump for ending production of the penny, establishing the destructive so-called Department of Government Efficiency, appointing members of a pro-pollution “energy dominance council,” creating a “strategic Bitcoin reserve,” renaming the Gulf of Mexico, and getting his Cabinet confirmed (which is something every president does).

3. Got mad at Gavin Newsom for trolling Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom jokes with Fox News commentator Sean Hannity in 2023.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom emerged as one of Trump’s highest-profile detractors in 2025. Newsom and his team endlessly mocked Trump on social media, using graphics and videos to deflate Trump’s grandiose self-image.

Fox was mad about it. According to an analysis of Fox content conducted for Daily Kos by Media Matters for America, Fox went on and on (and on) about Newsom for 2 hours and 33 minutes across 71 segments over about a two-week period. For cable news, this is an exhaustive amount of attention.

Pro-Trump host Greg Gutfeld whined that a “team of dorks” was mocking Trump, while Sean Hannity’s show claimed the funny Newsom posts were proof the governor is “angry.”

4. Influenced Trump’s decision to bomb Iran

In June, Trump bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in what Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described as a “grave violation of the Constitution.”

Trump’s habitual viewing of Fox reportedly played a role. The network hyped up the need to get into a conflict with Iran, telling viewers a conflict would “be over within two days.” At the same time, a delegation of hawkish conservative activists—including Fox host Mark Levin—visited the White House to push for an attack. Soon, bombs were falling.

5. Got sued by Newsmax for bullying

The lesser-known Newsmax channel is in line with Fox’s promotion of right-wing causes and misinformation, such as pushing election lies. But in September, Newsmax sued Fox News.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, shown in 2020.

Newsmax’s complaint alleges that Fox used its influence to bully cable and satellite providers away from carrying Newsmax. Newsmax accused it of exercising a “monopoly” for right-wing audiences and alleged that the network was incapable of operating on a level playing field.

6. Handed a TV show to a racist

Fox has spent years platforming bigots of all sorts. In September, former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a Fox pundit, was given her own show, “Saturday In America.”

Like Trump, McEnany had pushed the racist “birther” conspiracy and argued—with a straight face—that Trump “doesn’t lie.” At the point in his presidency that she’d said that (2020), Trump had racked up at least 16,241 falsehoods, according to The Washington Post.

7. Slobbered over Trump’s unhinged U.N. speech

Trump gave a widely panned, aggressive speech to the United Nations in September. Most world observers found Trump’s rhetoric insulting and littered with lies.

Fox loved it. Seconds after Trump finished speaking, Fox host Harris Faulkner proclaimed to her viewers he had been delivering “raw truth.” Fact-checkers following along with the speech in real time determined that much of it was false.

8. Turned an escalator malfunction into a scandal

During that same U.N. appearance, Trump was embarrassed when an elevator malfunctioned while he rode it. Fox News saw this basic mechanical failure as a more sinister development. Soon, the network was asking conspiracy-laden questions about “Escalatorgate.”

9. Gave Stephen Miller a safe space

Senior White House aide and longtime racist Stephen Miller was the recipient of pointed criticism from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in October. Discussing his anti-immigrant policies, Ocasio-Cortez said “he is so mad that he is 4 [foot] 10 [inches tall] that he’s taking that anger out at any other population possible.”

Hours later, Miller was booked on Laura Ingraham’s show so he could express his anger at the congresswoman. His retort? “Her eyes don’t work.

10. Pushed racist anti-Mamdani smears

Along with its sister outlet, The New York Post, Fox aired segment after segment falsely connecting New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani to terrorism and communism. Fox even raised the notion that Mamdani should be deported.

The campaign didn’t work and Mamdani easily won, but Fox gave it their all.

A statue depicting President Donald Trump, left, and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein holding hands stands at sundown on the National Mall in October.

11. Tried to hide the Epstein story

The Trump administration’s decision to hide files related to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein angered even some on the right. But Fox News was there to show loyalty to Trump and Epstein instead of to the women who say they were victimized by Epstein.

Even when their sister publication, the Wall Street Journal, reported that Trump’s name was purportedly included in Epstein documents, Fox went silent. Instead of reporting news affecting the highest levels of the government, Fox effectively ignored the story for days. Again, the furor still hasn’t died down, but Fox is part of the effort to make it go away.

12. Tried to make viewers care more about jeans instead of sex trafficking

While in the throes of covering for Trump on the Epstein issue, Fox figured its audience needed to hear about designer jeans instead.

Instead of the Epstein story, which dominated coverage elsewhere, Fox focused on a purported controversy over an advertisement for American Eagle by Sydney Sweeney. Fox covered 1 hour and 25 minutes on Sweeney’s jeans ad, compared with 3 minutes of Trump-Epstein.

13. Praised Trump for walking

In August, Trump suddenly appeared on the White House roof, walking around aimlessly. To most of the world, this was a cringe-inducing moment, lending credence to the idea of Trump’s mental decline.

On Fox, the odd walk was a triumph. Hannity insisted it was “amazing,” while Watters claimed it was evidence Trump is a “political giant.” Pundit Jimmy Failla insisted the weird moment was “historic.”

14. Saw their election deception exposed

As part of its ongoing lawsuit against Fox for election lies, voting-machine company Smartmatic uncovered internal Fox messages that further revealed the depths of the network’s deception. The messages show Fox personalities and producers aware that they were telling election lies.

Anchor Bret Baier admitted in a message that Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo was peddling “crap” about the election. Both are still employed at Fox.

15. Asked Trump to prosecute CNN for journalism

In July, after CNN reported on an app that warned people of nearby immigration raids, Fox legal analyst Emily Compagno called for federal intervention into CNN. Compagno argued that Attorney General Pam Bondi would have a “strong case” against CNN if her department chose to press charges against the network—for doing basic journalism.

16. Melted down over a bishop calling for mercy

Right Rev. Mariann Budde, shown in January.

Fox’s coverage in the week following Trump’s inauguration pushed the idea that his narrow victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris meant everyone had to get in line with his unpopular agenda.

The network directed its ire against Right Rev. Mariann Budde, an Episcopal bishop who delivered the national prayer service following Trump’s swearing-in. Budde invoked the church’s teachings on mercy, urging the administration to demonstrate the Christian value toward migrants and the LGBTQ+ community.

In response, Fox spent hours attacking Budde, questioning her religious standing, criticizing her gender and her rhetoric. The woman they described as a “woke bishop” was not hailing Trump—and that made her the enemy.

17. Saw Fox hosts elevated to disaster response officials

Trump’s first month in office saw the worst commercial jet crash in 15 years, and the officials tasked with responding had been, mere weeks before, part of the team on Fox News.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy spent years at Fox after performing as a contestant on MTV’s “Road Rules,” while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth became infamous as a Fox host for pushing sexism and bragging about never washing his hands.

The two men being the lead federal responders to the disaster emphasized how much Trump relies on Fox as his staffing agency, resulting in senior leaders more familiar with makeup and teleprompters than how to respond to an emergency.

18. Saw former Fox host fumbling justice

Speaking of former Fox News personalities littered throughout the Trump administration: Jeanine Pirro. Trump recruited the host, who has written multiple sycophantic pro-Trump books, to serve as his U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

Pirro has not covered herself in glory. Grand juries have refused to follow Pirro’s lead with partisan indictments, while her office failed to convict the now-famous “sandwich guy” protester. The jury did not buy Pirro’s over-the-top argument that one thrown sandwich was a harbinger of terror.

Pro-Trump rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

19. Lied about Jan. 6 rioters

When Fox isn’t paying through the nose for its lies about the 2020 election, the network is part of Trump’s disinformation campaign about the conservative attack in response to losing the election.

This past January, during a discussion of the Capitol insurrection, Fox host Rachel Campos-Duffy argued that the attackers were “political dissidents.” Dissidents usually don’t try to overturn perfectly legal elections while wearing absurdist cosplay, for the record.

20. Hired Trump’s daughter for her latest nepo job

Lara Trump served as co-chair of the Republican Party because she is Trump’s daughter-in-law, not for her supposed political insight. Largely for this same reason, Fox announced in February that she would be the network’s newest host. As predicted at the time, “My View with Lara Trump has been another venue for pro-Trump propaganda and not much else.

21. Hosted a Musk-Trump lovefest

Before Trump and his billionaire benefactor Elon Musk were sniping at each other in the press, both men appeared on Fox in February for a chummy interview with Hannity.

The pair all but held hands as they gushed about each other, with Trump making it clear that Musk could use DOGE to unethically aid the fortunes of his companies. He did just that.

22. Whined about lying, despite its own history of lying

Hannity has spent nearly 30 years at Fox News, lying about issues big and small. He earns millions of dollars forwarding lies about liberals, Democrats, and anyone else who doesn’t march in lockstep with his ideology.

And yet, in a February interview, Hannity complained about his supposed pet peeve: lying.

“That’s why legacy media is dead. They don’t know it yet because they don’t tell the truth,” Hannity said.

23. Defended economy-harming tariffs

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in April.

Businesses tend to oppose tariffs since they increase the costs of goods and lead consumers to hold back on spending. On paper, this would put Fox Business in opposition to tariffs, but the network exists largely to prop up conservatism and the Republican Party.

That leads to moments like the roundtable on Fox Business in March, where panelists had to twist themselves into knots to be pro-tariff. For instance, contributor Charles Payne claimed that tariffs have “been associated with some of the biggest boom times we’ve ever had” and cited the 1920s. Of course, that boom led right to the Great Depression, but Fox didn’t bother to mention that.

24. Said leaking war plans is good, actually

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and other senior members of the Trump administration were in hot water in March after it was discovered that military plans were inadvertently leaked to a reporter.

But for Fox host Will Cain, this was a great moment. Cain argued, “After years of secrecy and incompetence, if you read the content of these messages, I think you will come away proud that these are the leaders making these decisions in America.”

See? Disclosing information that could harm the military and civilians is good—but only when Republicans do it.

25. Said Elon Musk and Trump backing losing candidates is also good

Trump backed the conservative candidate in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election in April, and the candidate lost. But not in Fox world.

Steve Doocy, co-host of “Fox & Friends” saw a silver lining after the liberal candidate won. “The Democrats ran against Elon Musk, they said he’s the world’s richest man and he can’t buy an election, so it wasn’t about Trump as much as it was about Musk,” Doocy said.

The election was about both Musk and Trump attempting to influence the state, along with the voter support for a progressive candidate. Doocy’s spin was in direct contrast to reality.

26. Smeared Obama as antisemitic for backing free speech

Former President Barack Obama, shown in 2022.

Obama is one of Fox’s favorite targets. Despite him leaving office nearly nine years ago, Fox still relishes a chance to go after the former president.

After Obama criticized efforts by the Trump administration to suppress speech in colleges, host Harris Faulkner made a ridiculous leap in logic. “Would that put former President Obama and others in his political camp—by the way, he went to Harvard Law School—you know, pushing against, are they antisemitic?” she asked.

Fox has often defended Trump, who traffics in antisemitism, but in the eyes of the network, speech they don’t like is “antisemitic.”

27. Hid its own poll that were bad for Trump

In spite of their partisan content, Fox has sponsored accurate polls about public sentiment. This fact led to a strange moment in April when Fox’s own poll showed Trump falling to a then-new low approval rating, 44%.

Instead of highlighting its own findings, Fox buried the poll. On “Fox & Friends” and on the Fox website, the network ignored the poor finding for Trump and instead hyped up more favorable findings. Fox showed it is willing to mute even itself in service of the right.

28. Replaced a mild Trump critic with a rabid Trump fan

Longtime Fox host Neil Cavuto used his show to offer up conservative commentary and often misleading pro-conservative content. But he occasionally committed the sin of mildly criticizing Trump.

When Cavuto abruptly left the network in December 2024, Fox made sure that wouldn’t happen again. In January, Cavuto was replaced by pro-MAGA commentator Will Cain, a reliably pro-Trump voice who praised the Supreme Court for shutting down affirmative action and called Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is Black and Muslim, a “parasite.”

The hire made it clear that anything less than full MAGA support would not be tolerated.

29. Argued it’s okay for Trump to demolish part of the White House since Obama played basketball

The public outcry after Trump demolished the East Wing of the White House was loud and clear. To defend Trump and his plans for a gold-encrusted ballroom, the White House absurdly claimed that the construction was in line with other past renovations.

Fox parroted those talking points, arguing that Trump was justified in his massive construction project because Obama had once modified a tennis court to also be used for basketball. In Fox’s coverage, that slight change was on par with massive destruction.

Fox has spent the past year in total spin mode, and it won’t ever stop. The network is happy to be dishonest and ridiculous as long as it can defend Trump, conservatism, and the Republican Party while attacking liberals and the Democrats. This is just what they do.