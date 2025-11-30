Black Music Sunday is a weekly series highlighting all things Black music, with over 290 stories covering performers, genres, history, and more, each featuring its own vibrant soundtrack. I hope you’ll find some familiar tunes and perhaps an introduction to something new.

I was born in 1947, and like many people from my generation, I was introduced to Jimmy Cliff via the movie “The Harder They Come.” I didn’t grow up in a Black home exposed to reggae or other Caribbean music forms other than calypso via Harry Belafonte.

When the news of his joining the ancestors on Nov. 25 broke, many headlines, and stories referenced the film:

From Daniel Kreps at Rolling Stone:

Jimmy Cliff, ‘The Harder They Come’ Reggae Giant, Dead at 81

Soulful singer and “original rude boy” helped spread genre’s reach from Jamaica to the world with The Harder They Come and hits like “Many Rivers to Cross” and “Wild World”

From Alex Marshall and Alex Williams at The New York Times:

His Grammy-winning records as well as his starring role in the cult movie “The Harder They Come” in 1972 boosted a career spanning seven decades.

From Gil Kaufman at Billboard:

Jimmy Cliff, Reggae Pioneer, ‘The Harder They Come’ Star and Voice of Peace and Positivity, Dies at 81

From Radhamely De Leon at Decider:

R.I.P. Jimmy Cliff: ‘The Harder They Come’ Star and Reggae Icon Dead At 81

From Jem Aswad at Variety:

Jimmy Cliff, Legendary Reggae Musician and Star of ‘The Harder They Come,’ Dies at 81

From the Mikael Wood at the Los Angeles Times:

Jimmy Cliff, reggae legend and actor known for ‘The Harder They Come,’ dies at 81

In case you’ve never seen it, here’s a full version:

x YouTube Video

To be honest, I had forgotten most of the details of the film but have never forgotten the soundtrack:

x YouTube Video

x YouTube Video

Ben Sesario at The New York Times has some listening suggestions:

Jimmy Cliff: 8 Essential Songs