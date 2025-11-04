President Donald Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan appeared on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday, where he admitted that his Immigration and Customs Enforcement goons are invading communities and targeting undocumented immigrants regardless of criminal history.

“When we go into the community and find that bad guy,” Homan said. “Many times they’re with others. Others are in the country illegally but may not have a criminal history—but guess what? They're coming too. ICE is no longer going to turn a blind eye to illegal aliens in this country.”

Homan’s remarks come just days after Trump told CBS’ “60 Minutes” that ICE’s immigration crackdowns “haven’t gone far enough,” and claimed that the raids were primarily targeting “criminals” and “murderers.”

It appears that the administration is no longer pretending that its racial-profiling, gestapo-style tactics are solely in the service of detaining dangerous criminals.