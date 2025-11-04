The Trump administration is now threatening to attack unemployment benefits amid the GOP’s government shutdown.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer broke the news during a press conference on Tuesday.

“As far as the Department of Labor goes, as was mentioned when we're talking about the SNAP program, one of the other programs that we're definitely concerned about—and we've sent letters out to all 50 states—is unemployment insurance as is delivered by those states,” she said.

“That will be the next thing that we have to be concerned about,” Chavez-DeRemer added. “If people stop receiving their unemployment insurance, [it] will be another detrimental fact to the American workforce.”