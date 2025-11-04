A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump flips and decides to starve people after all

But don’t worry, no one at his Gatsby-themed party went hungry.

GOP's next hostage in shutdown: Unemployed Americans

There are literally no benefits to living in Trump’s America.

Dick Cheney, co-architect of Iraq War that killed thousands, is dead

We’re soooo torn up about this …

Border czar admits ICE sees all immigrants as criminals

They’re not even pretending it’s about crime anymore.

Virginia's GOP governor pick is so bad Trump can hardly say her name

Apparently he doesn’t want the stink of loser on him.

GOP hypocrites are now fine with changing student loan rules

Unlike that asshole Biden who tried to alleviate some student debt, Trump is making it a whole lot worse.

Cartoon: Testing 1, 2, 3 …

Weapons of Trump destruction.

Pam Bondi's push to prop up Trump's lame appointee is pathetic

She’s doing Trump’s bidding yet again.

Trump-loving farmers must be masochists

They bit the hand that fed them. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Dodgers relish World Series win—but owner's ICE ties have fans feeling blue

Some fans are questioning if their love for the team is reciprocated.

