Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Tuesday that his office will be launching an advisory commission that could lead to redrawing congressional maps to better represent the will of the voters.

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump and the GOP are attempting to gerrymander red states to lock in Republican majorities as the public loses confidence in the party.

“President Donald Trump and his allies are trying to rig the system and are handpicking Republican states to go through redistricting processes,” Moore said.

He also noted that Trump is losing popularity with an agenda favoring the wealthy while raising costs for families, and that his redistricting efforts are designed to insulate the GOP from voter backlash.

Moore said that Trump’s campaign is an “assault on our most basic promise of our democracy” and that “while other states are determining whether or not they have fair maps, so will Maryland.”

In a statement from the governor’s office, it was announced that the commission will soon begin holding public hearings across the state and would then make recommendations to Moore’s office and the Maryland General Assembly.

Republicans are already in a precarious position in Maryland, which has historically been one of the strongest states for Democrats. In the 2024 election, Maryland voters supported Kamala Harris by a margin of 62.62%, with just 34.08% support for the Trump/Vance ticket.

Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger is running for governor of Virginia.

The state’s current congressional delegation consists of two Democratic senators, seven Democratic representatives, and only one Republican, Rep. Andy Harris. Redistricting could completely eliminate Harris’ seat.

Moore’s decision echoes other Democratic efforts to reexamine maps in response to Republican gerrymandering.

California’s Proposition 50, which would allow redistricting before the census, will be voted on in Tuesday’s election, and passage of the bill is currently leading in most polling.

Similarly, Virginia has also approved a constitutional amendment that would allow the governor to redraw districts. That legislation is likely to go into effect if Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger wins the gubernatorial race.

Meanwhile, Republicans are undertaking efforts to purge Democratic seats in states they have a hold on, like Indiana, to insulate themselves from voter backlash against Trump’s agenda.

As Trump’s approval continues to collapse and Democrats work to counter GOP gerrymandering, Republicans could soon face a critical loss of power.