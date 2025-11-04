Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts slammed President Donald Trump as “a lousy president and an even worse human being” for refusing to comply with court orders to fund the SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

"Trump is doing this because he is a bad person,” McGovern said at a press conference on Tuesday. “He's weaponizing hunger and trying to rip food away from more than 40 million Americans, including 16 million children, for sadistic political leverage. How dare he?”

McGovern then condemned Trump and the GOP for forcing families to choose between food and health care.

“They take food away from poor folks on Friday, and then they go to church on Sunday and proclaim to be good Christians. I'm not sure where in the Bible it says that starving children makes you a good person—I must have missed that part,” he said. “There is a special place in hell for people who rip food away from hungry families.”

“Cruelty will be their legacy,” he concluded. “And they will have no one but themselves to blame for the pain they've inflicted on the American people.”

Amen to that.