Pity the Cuomosexual, for their hero has fallen so far.

Andrew Cuomo, once the swaggering face of Democratic power in New York, lost twice to Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist who is now mayor-elect of New York City. First came June’s Democratic primary, then Tuesday’s general election, where Cuomo, clinging to political relevance, ran as an independent and was trounced again.

For a man who had previously won four statewide races—one for New York attorney general and three for governor—the collapse is staggering. New Yorkers turned out in record numbers to reject him, delivering a clear verdict on more than just one campaign.

And they had reason.

Cuomo’s unraveling didn’t begin with the #MeToo movement or the COVID-19 pandemic, but far earlier, during his first term as governor. In 2010, he cast himself as a reformer, promising to take on Albany’s entrenched interests and vowing to establish an independent redistricting process. By 2012, those promises were gone. Cuomo cut a deal with Republican state Senate leader Dean Skelos, allowing the GOP to draw its own maps and preserve control—betraying those who had helped elect him.

In return, lawmakers gave Cuomo what he wanted: a new pension plan that raised the retirement age for some employees, and a vast expansion of the state’s DNA database to include misdemeanor convictions.

Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo participates in a New York City mayoral debate on Oct. 22.

The new map lines led to years of GOP dominance in the state Senate—sustained by districts drawn by a man who later went to prison for corruption. Cuomo let it happen.

For him, being feared was always better than being loved. During his nearly 11 years as governor, he ruled through intimidation, using the state government as a weapon to punish rivals and reward loyalty. He seemed untouchable—until he wasn’t.

When COVID-19 hit, Cuomo’s image crumbled under the weight of scandal. His administration reportedly undercounted deaths at nursing homes, then allegedly attempted to cover it up. Around the same time, he released a self-congratulatory book titled “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.” And less than a year later, a state report accused him of sexually harassing at least 11 women, which he has denied.

Finally, in August 2021, Cuomo resigned.

But the real humiliation came this week.

It began with a surreal twist: On Monday, President Donald Trump endorsed him for mayor.

Five years ago, Cuomo was seen as a leading anti-Trump figure in Democratic politics. His daily COVID-19 briefings were treated as the sane counterpoint to Trump’s chaos, in which the president suggested treating the virus by injecting disinfectant, among a litany of other scientifically unfounded claims.

Throughout the mayor’s race, Cuomo benefited from the very right-wing media apparatus that he was once purportedly against. Trump and Cuomo both called Mamdani extreme, with Trump even falsely labeling him a “communist.” Fox News suggested Mamdani should be deported.

After initially denying Trump’s endorsement, Cuomo admitted on Election Day that the president’s support could be “very helpful” to him.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, shown on Nov. 4.

It wasn’t.

MAGA politics don’t play in New York City, and voters recoiled at the sight of a disgraced Democrat embracing the same president who terrorized their communities and threatened to cut off federal funds if Mamdani won the race.

Cuomo’s comeback bid had always felt like a fever dream. He entered the race convinced that outgoing Mayor Eric Adams’ corruption scandals had created a vacuum only he could fill. For a time, the numbers backed him up: Early polls of the Democratic primary showed him leading, and nostalgia for his pandemic-era briefings lingered. But that goodwill evaporated after he lost the primary, didn’t take “no” for an answer, and forced himself on voters as an independent.

The mayor’s race was supposed to be his comeback—the fallen governor clawing his way back to power at City Hall. Instead, it is his curtain call. Nearing 70, Cuomo is out of tricks. To beat Mamdani, he needed to keep his base and win over Republicans and independents. He did neither. Voters were done with him.

Mamdani, for his part, said Wednesday on NY1 that neither Cuomo nor Adams called to congratulate him on his victory. He did, however, get a call from Sliwa—proof that in New York politics, strange bedfellows abound.

On Tuesday, New Yorkers saw something fresh and exciting in Mamdani. And in Cuomo, they saw only the weary shadow of an urban boss long past his prime.

Andrew Mangan contributed reporting.