On Halloween, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado made sure that the world knows just how racist she is, and the public seems to be in agreement that it’s nothing short of atrocious.

Attending a Halloween party in Loveland, Colorado, alongside her boyfriend, Kyle Pearcy, Boebert was photographed in a costume mocking the Trump administration’s inhumane mass deportations of immigrants.

Pearcy wore an Immigration and Customs Enforcement uniform, which—given how hard the Trump administration is pushing for new hires—could very well be authentic. And Boebert wore a pirate dress, black corset, and a sombrero, and she carried a hand-written sign.

“Mexican word of the day: Juicy,” it said, seemingly mocking the pronunciation of “you see” by a native Spanish speaker. “Tell me if juicy ICE coming.”

A screenshot of an Instagram post featuring Boebert in her racist costume at a Halloween party

Of course, the backlash was swift.

“TACKY, TASTELESS, & RACIST,” Rev. Cornell William Brooks wrote on X. “If a 1825 slave patrol went to a 2025 costume party, you get a congresswoman dressing up as a Mexican woman & with her boyfriend as an #ICE agent. The humor here is salt on the blade of insult.”

A screenshot of Rev. Cornell William Brooks’ post on X

And Trisha Calvarese, the Democrat running against Boebert in the 2026 midterm election, called out both her racist costume and poor leadership.

“Lauren Boebert put more effort into a hateful Halloween party costume than she ever has into serving the people of Colorado's 4th Congressional District,” she wrote on Bluesky.

Even guests who were at the same event as Boebert reportedly steered clear of the controversial couple.

“It is the most disgusting thing I have ever seen,” one attendee told ABC News. “Even the conservatives [at the party] were in shock. People avoided them.”

Unsurprisingly, Boebert’s office responded by casting blame on everyone else

"It's a Halloween costume,” they said in a statement to ABC. “Tell our Senators to vote for the CR and open the government. They are choosing to let millions of American families suffer.”

Given that this is the same woman who spewed racist remarks about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and got caught groping her date in a theater filled with families and children, this seems pretty on brand.