Zohran Mamdani had a decisive victory on Tuesday night and is now New York City’s mayor-elect. And Fox News is extremely mad about it all.

The right-wing network had to cover the results as they came in, and the mood was somber as it became clear that the Democratic socialist running on a populist left-wing policy platform would cruise to an easy win.

“I honestly feel bad. I have friends of mine in New York—my phone is blowing up—they are officially depressed and scared,” said Sean Hannity, Fox’s leading primetime host.

Bret Baier, the network’s lead “news” anchor suggested during the coverage that Mamdani’s theme song should be the Beatles’ “Back in the U.S.S.R,” reinforcing the network’s false mantra that the socialist candidate is a “communist.”

As conspiracy theorist Maria Bartiromo’s show on Fox’s sister network Fox Business began on Wednesday morning, the R.E.M song “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” played over footage panning over New York City. Ironically, R.E.M lead singer Michael Stipe endorsed Mamdani and has advocated for his election via social media.

On “Fox and Friends,” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Wednesday argued that Mamdani’s win was a wake-up call to parents across the country, noting that his strong support from younger voters is a purportedly sinister sign of things to come.

“I have always said, it’s really about us adults. If you are not talking to your kids about socialism—somebody else is. And clearly young people, if you look at these poll numbers, voted in huge majorities for Zohran Mamdani,” she said.

Fox News spent months attacking Mamdani, circulating falsehoods and racist attacks against the candidate as he generated grassroots excitement in New York City and across the country. Fox even pushed the idea that he should be deported.

It didn’t work. Voters didn’t listen. They supported the candidate, and it wasn’t even close. And Fox just can’t handle it.