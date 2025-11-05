House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed the routing Republicans received on Tuesday, which many see as a referendum on President Donald Trump, the GOP’s destructive policies, and its inability to govern effectively.

“What happened last night was blue states and blue cities voted blue,” Johnson said during a Wednesday press conference. “We all saw that coming. And no one should read too much into last night's election results.”

“Off-year elections are not indicative of what's to come,” Johnson said. “That's what history teaches us.”

And while New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani celebrated a record-breaking victory, earning more votes than there are people in four red states—Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming—Johnson attempted to downplay the results.

“There are 8.3 million residents in New York City—8.5 million, actually,” Johnson said. “So about 12% of the city voted to turn their city over to the communist. We'll see how that works out.”