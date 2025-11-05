New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani delivered a sharp message Wednesday to Immigration and Customs Enforcement goons who believe they’re above the law.

“My message to ICE agents and to everyone across this city is that everyone will be held to the same standard of the law. If you violate the law, you must be held accountable,” Mamdani said. “There is, sadly, a sense that is growing across this country that certain people are allowed to violate that law. Whether they be the president or whether they be the agents themselves.”

He continued, “What New Yorkers are looking for is an era of consistency, an era of clarity, and an era of conviction. And that is what we will deliver to them.”