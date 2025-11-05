Clearly rattled by Tuesday’s election results, President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to rig the 2026 midterm by calling for stricter voter ID laws—measures broadly criticized for suppressing turnout and disproportionately affecting voters of color.

"All we want is voter ID. You go to a grocery store, you have to give ID. You go to a gas station, you give ID. But for voting, they want no voter ID,” he said. “That’s only for one reason—because they cheat. We would pass that in 15 minutes."