Former Fox News talking head Kimberly Guilfoyle is officially the United States ambassador to Greece.

Donald Trump Jr.’s onetime fiancée arrived in the country over the weekend on Greek billionaire Eric Vassilatos’ private jet and wasted no time getting to work—by hitting the nightclub.

Guilfoyle graced some local tabloids when she arrived at the Athens Center Sunday in a silver sequined bodycon dress carrying what the Daily Mail has said is a $7,000 Valentino handbag.

But fashion aside, the seemingly single 56-year-old burned the midnight oil alongside billionaires and Greek pop stars before diving into her diplomatic duties.

Of course, who are we to judge someone for getting out and having fun? After all, newly elected New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has made his fair share of club appearances.

Donald Trump Jr. and his then-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle watch the roll call of states during the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 15, 2024.

But Guilfoyle’s ascent into this cushy gig was particularly awkward, given that she broke off her engagement to Trump Jr. just weeks before President Donald Trump announced her overseas appointment.

The controversy isn’t keeping the mother of one down. After all, she told Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas in an awkward exchange Tuesday that she would be working on “getting a new husband.”

For those who need a refresher, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.’s separation came to light when the crypto-business bro was spotted on a romantic date night with a slender blonde in Palm Beach, Florida.

Soon after the woman, identified as socialite Bettina Anderson, and Trump Jr. got more comfortable in public, his split from Guilfoyle was confirmed..

Greece’s most glamorous ambassador to date does have some duties to fulfill in her new role.

Other Trump lackeys are arriving in her territory this week for the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation meeting as the U.S. seeks to use Greek port facilities as a means to transport more oil to Eastern Europe.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright and cookie-loving Interior Secretary Doug Burgum—who have been behind a massive effort to export more oil from the U.S.—will convene with Guilfoyle and Greek officials to make their bid.

So, despite the grandeur greeting Guilfoyle’s arrival to her new home that is conveniently located far, far away from her ex-fiancé and his family, she will have to take a break from the glitz and do some actual work.