Eventually, President Donald Trump will run out White House surfaces to cover in gold, and we won’t have to write about his egregious interior decorating skills anymore.

But until then, we unfortunately have to report that another area has fallen victim to the president’s Hobby Lobby version of the Midas touch.

A sign is seen outside the Oval Office on Nov. 5.

Eagle-eyed journalists spotted yet another tacky glimmer of gold Wednesday on the white exterior wall of the Oval Office.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins posted a snap to X showcasing the tacky new lettering on what remains of the White House walls.

A closer look revealed golden cursive—possibly printed on paper?—to the right of the doorway that unsurprisingly reads, “The Oval Office.”

The latest gleaming addition elicited some comedic gold online. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his stellar social media team tweeted an edited version of the Oval Office snap making fun of the tacky lettering.

In place of the cursive “Oval Office” writing, the edited photo read, “Live Laugh LOSE.” The “lose” likely refers to Democrats sweeping elections across the country Tuesday night in a broad rebuke of Trump.

Another user pointed out some additional golden decor above the door that’s reminiscent of the insane amount of gold trim now covering the Oval Office’s interior.

We can only guess that this latest installation is meant to help anyone who has never been to the White House prepare to walk into a blinding display of gaudiness.

Then again, given Trump’s climbing age and deteriorating health, the sign might be a means to making sure he knows which office is his own.

But the most likely reason for the tacky labeling of the historical building has to do with his ongoing disrespect for the White House in general.

After all, the president has already torn down the East Wing to construct a ballroom larger than the White House itself. But, don’t worry, he only used blood—er, lawsuit money and hefty corporate donations to fund the shady project.

And before that, the president lined the halls with a presidential “Walk of Fame,” giving a middle finger to former President Joe Biden by hanging, in place of his portrait, a photo of an autopen signature.

Of course, you can’t forget the famed Rose Garden, which has morphed from a grassy oasis into a paved Mar-a-Lago style patio cafe.

Trump even announced on Friday that he has plastered the Lincoln bathroom in “Statuary marble” and gold fixtures which, notably, comes at an awkward moment given that millions of Americans are worried about how they will afford food and health care amid the ongoing government shutdown.

But, naturally, this is what any ego-driven president would do: leave his mark all over the White House grounds to make sure that everyone remembers him well after his much-anticipated exit.

Unfortunately, he will certainly be remembered—but it won’t just be for all the tacky gold trim he leaves behind.

