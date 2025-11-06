During Thursday’s GOP-lead shutdown press conference, House Speaker Mike Johnson offered up a cornucopia of copium following the GOP’s Election Day drubbing.

"There's only three, conversely, there's only three House Republicans sitting in districts that Kamala Harris won,” Johnson said, before touting GOP efforts to rig next year’s midterm elections. “After redistricting, we think we'll need a few more seats, a handful, maybe 6 to 8. We're in very good position to make history and grow this majority.”

Johnson then claimed the GOP has a “real record to run on,” primarily built on President Donald Trump’s assertions that things are better, despite all evidence suggesting otherwise.

“And Democrats want to talk about affordability? We love that subject,” he added. “We love it. Look at the facts. I brought some this morning. It's the Republicans who are working every day to make life more affordable for working families. And it's not a talking point for us—we are delivering."