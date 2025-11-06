Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy appeared on Fox News Thursday, following the Federal Aviation Administration announcement that it will be reducing air traffic by 10% across 40 “high volume” markets as a result of the GOP’s government shutdown.

“As we come into Thanksgiving, if we're still in the shutdown posture, it's going to be rough out there. Really rough,” he said. “But will you fly on time? Will your flight actually go? That is yet to be seen, but there will be more disruption.”

Still, Duffy expressed confidence in his own family’s travel plans.

“Would I still book? If there's deals out there, I’d book my flight. Actually, I'm flying my kids home from school,” he said. “I booked those flights last night. Of course I'm going to book them.”