It must be a cold day in MAGA hell, because infamous GOP troll Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “revenge tour” involves denouncing Republicans and praising House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

The combative Georgia congresswoman appeared on CNN Thursday to share some kind words about Pelosi following news that the California Democrat would not be seeking reelection.

"I will praise Nancy Pelosi. She had an incredible career for her party,” Greene said.

“I served under her speakership in my first term in Congress and I'm very impressed at her ability to get things done,” she continued. “I wish we could get things done for our party like Nancy Pelosi was able to deliver for her party.”

Greene, a noted conspiracy theorist who has recently distanced herself from her QAnon roots, has been on what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has dubbed a “revenge tour” after President Donald Trump reportedly shot down a Senate run.

“Here’s some tea for you,” Ocasio-Cortez said during an Instagram livestream earlier this week. “Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to run for Senate in Georgia. She wanted to run for Senate earlier this year in the state of Georgia, she wanted to be the Republican nominee for Senate. So, she was gearing up for that statewide race, and Trump told her no."

However, Greene slapped down the hearsay, calling the rumors nothing more than “gossip.”

“I don’t want to go serve somewhere where all of my good ideas and bills I want to work on get completely stopped in a system that I think is utter failure,” Greene told NewsNation’s Blake Burman on Wednesday.

“The other problem with AOC is I think she’s really jealous that I came into her home state, stomped around, and actually had a great conversation with the ladies on ‘The View,’” she said.

Speaking of her Tuesday appearance on “The View,” Greene surprised the talk show hosts with her friendly demeanor, but the Georgia congresswoman offered more than polite chitchat that day.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, right, scream "Build the Wall" as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on March 1, 2022.

The usually stalwart MAGA maven used the moment to put some more distance between her and Republicans, including Trump, by explaining why she refused to join the president in backing Andrew Cuomo in his failed run for New York City mayor.

“I wouldn’t vote for Andrew Cuomo. All these women came out with accusations against him, which I found pretty disgusting, and then the COVID lockdowns and all the people’s parents and grandparents who died in nursing homes,” Greene said on “The View.”

Her sharp words against her own party have prompted another rumor that she is planning a presidential run in 2028.

However, Greene shut down those claims as well.

Rumors aside, the CrossFit enthusiast has been openly critical of her own party for weeks now.

Greene blasted Republicans in October for allowing Affordable Care Act subsidies to expire—but don’t worry, she still managed to remain critical of the program known as Obamacare.

“Let’s just say as nicely as possible, I’m not a fan,” Greene wrote in a long-winded X post.

“But I’m going to go against everyone on this issue because when the tax credits expire this year my own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE, along with all the wonderful families and hard-working people in my district,” she said.

Rumored political ambitions aside, Greene has managed to ruffle feathers across the aisle and seems to be trying to appeal to more than just the far-right these days. Time will tell if she made the politically expedient choice.