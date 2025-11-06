An unidentified man collapsed beside President Donald Trump on Thursday, abruptly ending the Oval Office event touting planned price reductions for popular weight-loss drugs.

“Are you okay? Gordon, you okay?” Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks asked the man.

This led to initial reports speculating the man was Gordon Findlay, an executive at Novo Nordisk, which manufactures Ozempic, a popular weight-loss drug. However, Novo Nordisk later released a statement saying Findlay was not at the event.

Mehmet Oz, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, quickly went over to help the man, while Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ran away from the scene. The press was quickly ushered out.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt released a statement saying the man was doing well and being treated by medical staff.

Leavitt said the man was a representative of a health care company, though his exact identity remains unknown as of the writing of this story.