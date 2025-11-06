Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump’s administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, made an absurd claim about how much weight Americans would lose thanks to lower prices of popular weight-loss drugs produced by manufacturers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk during a MAHA event in the Oval Office on Thursday.

“We thought it was 125 million pounds. Mr. President, our estimate based on the company numbers … is Americans will lose 135 billion pounds by the midterms.”

It’s likely that Oz misspoke, meaning millions, not billions. Or maybe he’s factoring in Trump’s refusal to fully fund SNAP benefits for 40 million Americans during the GOP-created shutdown.

But with over 340 million Americans in this country, for that to be true, every American would need to lose nearly 400 pounds on average.