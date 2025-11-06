A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump's tacky Oval Office decor is oozing outside

Live, laugh, lose, indeed.

'Religious freedom' is just another Trump con job

The Trump administration just loves religion, as long as it doesn’t get in their way.

Layoffs surge to highest level since Great Recession—thanks, Trump

But please, tell us how well the economy is doing.

Cartoon: Trump's new deployment

No one wants this.

House speaker says GOP is excited to rig midterms

At least he’s being honest.

Uh-oh, the GOP’s Texas gerrymander suddenly looking shakier

Redistricting is always a gamble, and this could get very interesting.

Trump watches man faint, while RFK Jr. runs away

Spontaneous events like this really reveal a person’s character.

Poor little billionaire Elon Musk doesn’t have enough money

Americans are starving, but sure, keep being greedy.

Click here to see more cartoons.