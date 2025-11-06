Sean C. Dunn, affectionately nicknamed the “Sandwich Guy” after lobbing his Subway footlong at a Border Patrol officer, will not spend time behind bars after a jury acquitted the Air Force veteran on Thursday of misdemeanor assault charges.

If there is anyone who will be hanging their head and calling this this outcome baloney, it’s U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro. The perpetually angry former Fox News host has been carrying out a failed vendetta against protesters like Dunn who have stood up to President Donald Trump’s bogus federal takeover of the nation’s capital.

After people took to the streets in August to protest Trump’s decision to send ICE, Border Patrol, and the National Guard to police the so-called crime-ridden city, Pirro vowed to pursue maximum sentences against those arrested.

She’s been having a hard go at doing exactly what she was hired to do, and Dunn’s case is another example of that.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the meaty moments that emerged from the trial.

“The sandwich kind of exploded all over my uniform,” Border Patrol Officer Gregory Lairmore testified on Tuesday. “It smelled of onions and mustard.”

During the trial, prosecutors tried to convince the jury that Dunn’s dinner delivery to Lairmore’s bulletproof-vest-clad chest was a violent attack.

But the defense didn’t buy the sob story, pointing out the sandwich-themed memorabilia Lairmore displayed in his office following the incident.

“If that vest ... is going to keep you safe from military rifle fire, it is certainly going to keep you safe from a sandwich,” attorney Sabrina Shroff said.

And of course, despite the man who got pelted by some pastrami finding humor in it all, Dunn—who worked as a paralegal with the Office of International Affairs in the Justice Department’s criminal division—was fired from his job.

While Dunn’s days at the DOJ under this administration might be toast, his action became a symbol for the resistance against Trump’s invasion of blue cities.

From sandwich-lobbing to the Portland frog, these jokesters are bringing humorous attention to some serious issues in the U.S.

And while we can laugh, the meat of the matter is that people are enraged and concerned about the Trump administration’s heinous treatment of immigrants, their disappearances, and the use of military and masked federal forces against the people protesting these travesties.

