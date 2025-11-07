Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy went full galaxy brain on Friday, explaining his plan to address the ongoing chaos caused by the GOP-driven government shutdown: You can’t have flight delays if you don’t have flights.

“We had delays and cancellations in Newark in the early summer,” Duffy told reporters. “We reduced the capacity, and then the flights were on time, right? We had less cancellations, less delays. It was the most on-time months we had in Newark ever.”

Of course, fewer flights means higher costs for travelers. It makes sense that he expects air travel during the holidays to be “really rough.”

“We'll see probably more people on less flights—which means less pressure on controllers,” he added.