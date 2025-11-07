Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida hit Fox Business to run interference for the GOP’s failure to run the nation. According to Donalds, over nine months into President Donald Trump’s term, it’s Democrats who are to blame for rising costs.

“The inflation that is still hurting, in some respects, our economy—that was unleashed by the Democrats, with no Republican votes,” Donalds told Fox host Maria Bartiromo. “Health care policy in our country, where premiums have skyrocketed, deductibles have skyrocketed—that was passed through by Democrats.”

“In my view, the next time the Democrats have the trifecta, they are going to get rid of the filibuster,” he continued. “And when they do that, they're going to start moving toward universal health care, which was the original design from Obamacare 15 years ago. That's really where they want to go.”

Yes, please.