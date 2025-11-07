President Donald Trump was forced to explain his logic for demanding an end of the Senate filibuster—the procedural tool Republicans have been counting on to shield them from blame for their government shutdown.

“Is there any room for bipartisanship?” a reporter asked during a Q&A with him and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday. “Because it seems like that's the main purpose of the filibuster, is to create some sort of compromise.”

“Well, it didn't work, obviously.” Trump replied. “You're right. That was the purpose of the filibuster—bipartisanship. But that didn't work.”

In an attempt to get a clearer answer, the reporter followed up, asking, “Are you saying the next three years in Washington there shouldn’t be—”

“Well, no,” Trump interrupted. “If the filibuster's terminated, we will have the most productive three years in the history of our country. If the filibuster is not terminated, then we will be in a slog with the Democrats, and very little for either party will be done.”