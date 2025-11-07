A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Democrats win back key voting bloc they lost in 2024

The lesson is simple: Voters care most about how their vote will improve their financial health.

Army swears its soldiers in Germany don't need food banks

That Army base’s website didn’t really mean to publish a list of places to get free food.

Transportation chief says canceled flights have an upside

Your flight can’t be delayed if it’s canceled altogether!

Cartoon: SNAP in Trump's America

Oh, snap. 😵

House Republican blames Democrats for Trump's inflation

Sir, we are more than nine months into Trump 2.0. Please be serious.

Elise Stefanik sets her sights on her next humiliation

Some Trumpers are just gluttons for punishment.

It just got even easier for DHS to hide its abuses

Who needs the sprawling, well-funded, and violent agency to keep communication records, anyway?

